Watch: Woman Hired As Intern Shares How She Nearly Got Scammed By A Fake Company

Students often aim to secure internships that provide valuable industry experience and look impressive on their resumes. However, in the quest for these opportunities, they can sometimes fall victim to internship scams. This is what happened to Instagram user Bhomi, who shared her experience in a video detailing how she was scammed after applying for an internship.

In the video, Bhomi explains that she found two promising internships through Internshala, a popular platform for students seeking work opportunities. She ultimately accepted a position as an influencer manager with one of the companies, where her responsibilities included managing influencers for an upcoming event hosted by the company.

As she narrates in the video, Bhomi was promised a stipend of Rs 15,000, but soon realized that the work assigned to her didn't seem to justify the amount. Her suspicions grew when a senior colleague informed her that the company was requesting a registration fee, leading her to suspect a scam.

Bhomi then took the initiative to search for the company's address and GST number, only to find that they didn't exist. Eventually, the company owner blocked her.

In the caption accompanying her video, Bhomi wrote, "I AM THE PROBLEM. A few things to note: Internshala is in no way responsible; they tried to help me a lot when the owner was unresponsive. I trusted the company because an MoU was signed, but they still failed to provide the promised stipend and ignored all warnings. The manager mentioned in the video was also an intern, equally confused and kept in the dark like me. The company has since been blacklisted on Internshala and can no longer post any opportunities. Stay safe and alert (unlike me)."

Watch the video here:

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has garnered more than 19,000 views and an array of comments from internet users.

A user wrote, "They always target college going young people only."

Another user commented, "Bruh, gotta be alert."

"Saavdhan India," the third user commented.

The fourth user commented, "So we've all got scammed for atleast once in our life?"



