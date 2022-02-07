Watch: Forest Official Captures Cobra That Slithered Into A House In Kerala

A member of the forest department catches a cobra

There are not many who can claim to be brave in the presence of snakes. However, many trained members of the forest department are exceptions to this rule and often not only face the reptiles but also rescue them. An example of this played out in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district recently when a woman official of the forest department, confirmed to be Roshini GS by a Mathrubhumi report, deftly and patiently rescued a cobra. The rescue operation at a house in Kattakkada was caught on camera and shared online, creating a buzz and earning the official much praise.

In the footage, the official is the picture of calm and composure as she catches the snake, armed with a rescue hook and a bag. The video begins with Ms Roshini handling the snake by its tail. The snake then turns to face the official who waits for a few seconds before moving the snake's hood in the other direction, placing it in front of a black bag. Within seconds, the snake slithers into the bag. She then ties the bag and heads back as the crowd gathered at a safe distance watch in awe.

The video gained enormous traction after it was shared online by Indian Forest Service officer, Sudha Ramen, who used the video as an example of the fine work women officials in the forest department were doing. Sharing the video, she said, “A brave Forest staff Roshini rescues a snake from the human habitations at Kattakada. She is trained in handling snakes. Women force in Forest depts across the country is growing up in good numbers.”

The video has received over 45,500 views within days of being shared online. Several Twitter users also congratulated Ms Roshini for her skill and ease of handling the snake.

One user said, “That was neat, kudos.”

“It seems to be her daily routine to handle these snakes. What a normal human being can't even think of in his/her worst dreams,” another user pointed out. “Respect to this super lady.”

“Nerves of steel,” exclaimed another user.

Some viewers asked whether Ms Roshini, who was dressed in pants, a T-shirt and a pair of sturdy shoes, should have worn protective equipment to avoid any mishap.

“But they must wear boots and protective gear,” one user pointed out.

Another viewer said, “Well done to her, and thank goodness she got there before some ill-informed person decided to kill that snake. I would love to see someone provide this brave officer with some protective equipment. Bravery and skill may not be all one needs when doing this job.”

According to the report by Mathrubhumi, Ms Roshini is a member of the Rapid Response Team at the Paruthipalli Range Office in Thiruvananthapuram. She arrived with her team at the house in Kattakkada upon receiving information that a cobra was spotted in the vicinity.

The snake that safely entered the bag was later released into the forest.