Watch: Woman Creates Dance Reel At Ayodhya's Saryu River Ghat, Police Reacts

People asked authorities to take action against the woman for disrespecting their place of worship

In the age of social media, influencers, and content creators are often seen recording dance videos or Instagram reels in public. Though such videos can bring in a lot of views and likes, they can also be a source of nuisance and inconvenience for the public. More so, shooting such dance reels in religious places can hurt the sentiments of others.

One such video has surfaced on social media showing a woman dancing at Ayodhya's 'Ram ki Paidi' ghat on the banks of River Saryu. The woman, clad in a pink salwar suit, is seen grooving to the Bollywood song 'Jeevan Mein Jaane Jaana' while splashing water and doing a hair flip.

Watch the video here:

Notably, a large number of pilgrims visit the ghat every to take a sacred bath in holy Saryu waters. After watching the video, many people expressed their displeasure and asked authorities to take appropriate action against the woman for disrespecting their place of worship.

Ayodhya police replied to the video and informed that necessary action is underway. They suggested that an investigation will be initiated. ''Inspector in-charge was directed to Ayodhya for necessary investigation and action,'' Ayodhha police wrote.

प्रभारी निरीक्षक को0 अयोध्या को आवश्यक जांच एंव कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — AYODHYA POLICE (@ayodhya_police) October 10, 2023

A few months back, a similar video of a girl dancing at Saryu River Ghat sparked outrage on social media. The girl was seen dancing in the river to the song 'Panni Mein Aag lagani hai', as others watched her.

Many said that the video offended their religious sensibilities and that such dancing shouldn't be allowed in places of worship. Ayodhya Police took cognizance of the incident and directed the in-charge Inspector to take necessary action.

Of late, the trend of people dancing inside metro trains, railway platforms, and other public places has seen a sharp rise. Such acts are not only annoying for the public, but can also be risky at times.