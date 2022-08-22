Watch: Will Smith Jokes He Is Selling His House After Spotting Massive Spider Walking Across Floor

Will Smith yelled "we are selling our house" as he captured the spider.

Actor Will Smith and his son Trey Smith were left terrified after spotting a huge spider walking across the floor of their home.

A day after making his return on Instagram, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star posted a video in which he was seen jumping on a chair after seeing the large tarantula spider in his room. In the clip, Will, who was joined by his eldest son Trey Smith, was heard saying, "What the whole hell? That is a big-a** spider!"

Watch the video below:

Will put his son in charge of spider wrangling, while he climbed onto a chair for his own safety. "I'm on a chair. Alright, Trey, you gotta get that out of here. Come on. You're young and strong. You can handle the bite," he said.

Hilariously, Trey was then heard saying, "Why do I have to do?" as he moved forward and put a glass overtop of the spider. "Okay, now that's the biggest spider we have ever seen in our lives," he said.

Will did eventually step in to help, after Trey trapped the huge creature under glass while his dad screamed in the background. "We're taking turns, we're a team," the actor said. He then proceeded to get the idea to stick a piece of paper underneath the glass cup so they could lift up and discard the spider outside.

At the end of the video, Will then said, "This is what we are dealing with. We are selling the house". The caption of the post jokingly read, "Posting this from a Holiday Inn".

Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 871,000 likes. Will Smith's ex-wife and Trey's mother Sheree Zampino also commented. "No more family dinners at the house for me". Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk account also commented, "That's HIS house now".

"This is scary yet so hilarious lol," wrote one internet user. "You are so funny lol," added another.