Video Of New York Diner Serving Coca-Cola In Old-Fashioned Way Leaves Internet Amused

A 97-year-old diner in the United States has grabbed the attention of internet users after a video of them serving Coca-Cola in the traditional way surfaced online.

Shared on Instagram by Nicolas Heller, the video shows a man at the Lexington Candy Shop in New York City preparing the soft drink in a unique way. Instead of just serving the cold beverage in a glass, the diner employee is seen tapping a few pumps of a special syrup, mixing it with soda water and adding a dollop of vanilla ice cream to it.

Watch the video below:

The caption of the clip read, "Lexington Candy Shop is a 97-year-old luncheonette on the upper east side that still makes their Coke the old-fashioned way."

Since being shared, the clip has gained a lot of traction online. It has accumulated more than eight million views and over 277,000 likes.

Netizens were left amused by the old way of having the drink. One user wrote, "That looks so f****** gorgeous." Another said, "I used to go here as a child. My mom would get me coke syrup to help a yucky tummy. I'm so happy part of my childhood remains."

A third added, "Perfect scoop pre-dap," while a fourth commented, "That's exactly how u make a real coke! Wow."

Coca-Cola is one of the oldest drinks and it is no surprise that the brand has seen many changes since it was first founded in the 19th century. According to Britannica, Coca-Cola is the largest beverage manufacturer and distributor in the world and one of the largest corporations in the United States.