Watch: Wildlife Photographer Captures Intense Moment Leopard Spots Him

Nature is a gift that keeps on giving. Now, thanks to the internet, we have the opportunity to explore facets of our environment, flora and fauna that we would not have been exposed to otherwise. The latest on the list of such popular nature posts is a video of a leopard that has left social media users stunned.

The now-viral video was shared by wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung on Instagram. In the short clip, a beautiful big cat can be seen lying down, licking its paw peacefully. And then at one moment, it is then seen looking directly at the camera and spotting the photographer hiding behind the bushes.

"The eye of the leopard, between the leaves, always watching, always your first observer," Mr Jung wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

Mr Jung shared the video just a few days back but he did not disclose the location where it was shot. Nevertheless, internet users were quick to react to the clip. They flooded the comment section with all kinds of emojis. While some called the clip "absolutely mesmerising", others asked how the photographer was able to record the video without being attacked by the wild animal.

"How do you take these videos without getting attacked," wrote one user. "Ever got chased by one? Lol looks like she has her eye on you," jokingly said another.

A third user commented, "That footage, absolutely incredible". "Oh my god! It's incredible, how do you capture these insane shots? Don't they attack?!? Just curious @shaazjung," asked another.

"Scary and beautiful at the same time!" wrote one user.

Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 244,000 likes and over 2.4 million views.

