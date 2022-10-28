Watch: Wildcat Becomes Aggressive After A Dog Pampers It

Picture shows a cute fight between a dog and a caracal, a wild cat breed.

The internet is flooded with videos of amusing animals and their behavior. Animals also have their own ways of showing their feelings towards each other. One such video has gone viral after surprising the internet and leaving social media users in splits.Posted by a user named EtgBobitto on the social media platform Reddit, the video shows a cute fight between a dog and a caracal, a wild cat breed.

The video was shared on Friday with the caption, "Interesting pet combination, I would say."

While snuggling on a couch, a dog can be seen admiring a caracal, but it then appears to get violent and begins slapping and scratching the dog's face repeatedly. The dog tries to approach the cat once more, but it continues to yowl. In the last few seconds of the video, the dog can be seen sitting next to the cat, upset.

The video received over 4,500 upvotes and numerous comments within a few hours of being posted.

One user added extra information about these cats and wrote, "I think Caracals don't meow like any cat, they can only hiss."

"Yeah they don't have the evolved trait that domesticated cats do of communication via meowing, literally all they know is grumbling violence sounds", wrote a second user.

A third user commented, "No it is not nor is it domesticated. Dangerous to have in a home and difficult to find adequate veterinary care for."

According to National Geographic, wildcats called caracals are medium-sized and may be found in the woods, deserts, and savannas of most of Africa and the Middle East. Typically, its coat is tawny or reddish gold with white patches on the chin, neck, and underbelly.

Although all cats are noble, the caracal appears to wear a crown. This species is distinguished by its huge, erect ears with black tips and tufts.





