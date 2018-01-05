Watch: Wild Boar Loose In The City. Attacks Passers-By, Darts Into Store

CommentsChina Xinhua News an hour before writing this, the video shows the boar running through a suburban area. It first attacks a woman, knocking her down as an oncoming car approaches. The boar is then seen darting into a supermarket and rummaging through shelves. According to timestamp on the footage, the incident occurred on January 2.
It is unclear what happened with the boar or if it was captured. The video sure makes for a shocking watch. Take a look.
CCTV: Wild #boar rushes into supermarket, attacks passer-by in residential community in Chongqing, China pic.twitter.com/01g8vLJZ46- China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 5, 2018
