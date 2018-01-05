Watch: Wild Boar Loose In The City. Attacks Passers-By, Darts Into Store The video makes for a shocking watch

Forget baby's day out - in China, it was a wild boar's day out in the city and it caused quite the mayhem. A video circulating online shows a wild boar running loose in a residential community in Chongqing, China. Caught on a CCTV camera, the video shows the boar attacking a woman and then running into a nearby supermarket. Posted on Twitter by China Xinhua News an hour before writing this, the video shows the boar running through a suburban area. It first attacks a woman, knocking her down as an oncoming car approaches. The boar is then seen darting into a supermarket and rummaging through shelves. According to timestamp on the footage, the incident occurred on January 2.It is unclear what happened with the boar or if it was captured. The video sure makes for a shocking watch. Take a look.Click for more trending news