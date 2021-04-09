Watch: Video Of A Boy Offering Water To Pigeon Wins Internet's Heart

The Internet just love videos featuring animals and children. Imagine a clip which has both. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda recently shared an adorable clip of a child offering water to a pigeon, and it is winning hearts on Twitter. In the video, the boy is seen sitting inside a small balcony and the pigeon is on the roof located next to it. The boy is seen putting his hand through the grille and reaching out to the pigeon with a water-filled ladle. The bird, initially cautious, begins to flutter its wings. But in a few moments, it sips water from the ladle.
Mr Nanda captioned the video, "Kindness and trust are co brothers...God bless the child." The video was originally shared by Twitter user@Priyamvada22S.
Kindness & trust are co brothers...— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 7, 2021
God bless the child☺️
Shared by @Priyamvada22S pic.twitter.com/6feV79qHEK
If you are going "aww" looking at the footage, then you are not alone. The child's thoughtfulness in helping the bird was praised by many. One user wrote, "Kids - more humane than present-day adults. Hope they do not change their heart, later on also."
Kids????- more humane than present day adults. Hope they do not change their heart, later on also.— Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) April 7, 2021
Seconding the emotion, another user wrote, "Helping a human or an animal is the greatest gesture of a human being. Stay blessed, little hero."
Helping a human or an animal is the greatest gesture of a human being. Stay blessed little hero. ????????????????????— Sofia Haseeb Siddiqui (@sofiahaseeb98) April 8, 2021
"His parents have raised him well! Kindness is such an important trait! This fills my heart!!" one of the comments read.
❤️❤️ his parents have raised him well!— Gayathrie (@SGayathrie) April 7, 2021
Kindness is such an important trait!
This fills my heart!! https://t.co/ntcDsrCF7c
The video has clocked nearly 37,000 views on the microblogging platform.