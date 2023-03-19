Watch: US Teen Dances To Oscar Winning RRR's Naatu Naatu Song

The video of US teen dancing to "Naatu Naatu" is going viral on the internet.

Well, the world is hooked on the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR. From celebrities including Virat Kohli to German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann, everyone has been following the footsteps of actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Now, a US teen named Olga Manassyan shared a video on Instagram acing the hook step of the infectious track. The video is going viral on the internet.

In the video, the teen can be seen dancing to the track on a basketball court amid rainfall. Ms Manassyan perfectly aces the steps. In the caption, she wrote, "This dance and song were so memorable at the Oscars this year, I couldn't resist but learn the dance!"

Watch the video here:

The video was shared 3 days ago, and so far it has amassed 3.9 million views on Instagram. The video attracted several comments as well. A user wrote, "I confidently speak on behalf of everyone here that we need a longer version."

Another user wrote, "I am from Telangana, India where the movie was made. Happy to see people like you enjoying and celebrating our win like it's yours too."

"Idk why I was expecting the lyrics as well but you danced well," the third user commented.

"Definitely it was awesome but you haven't done the main steps of Naatu Naatu btw love from India," the fourth user commented.

Before the 95th Academy Awards were announced this week, Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok grooved to Naatu Naatu along with his staff. A video of the performance was shared by the Korean Embassy in India on Twitter where the embassy employees are seen dressed like RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.