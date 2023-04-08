Watch: US Food Blogger Enjoys Indian Cuisine, Making Followers Crave For Desi Food

Mr Bernath went to a restaurant called Chand Palace.

The whole world is familiar with Indian cuisine, and people who don't know it or have never tasted it will soon learn about it as food bloggers and television shows around the world pay attention to Indian delicacies.

Eitan Bernath, an American chef and social media influencer, is a huge enthusiast of Indian cuisine and frequently posts cooking, serving, and recipe videos on his various social media accounts.

Recently, he shared a video of his visit to restaurants specialising in Indian cuisine. He showed his followers how he and his family enjoyed their food, and he revealed that he has been fond of Indian food since childhood.

He shared the video on Instagram with a caption that reads, "Every week, when I was growing up, my family would go to a vegetarian Indian buffet for lunch on Sundays, and today we kept up the tradition!".

Watch the video here:

Just like many of his other videos, this one too became a hit, with nearly 4,000,00 views on YouTube. The video received over 23,000 likes, with people leaving several interesting remarks in the comment section.

"Were you Indian in a past life? You pronounce Indian dishes better than my kids. However, do check out the recipe I posted for raita," commented one user.

Yasss, I grew up in Parsippany, and this place was always a must! I've been there countless times with my family and friends, and it always hits the spot,' another user commented.

"You've tried almost everything from the buffet. Which one was your favourite?" asked a third user.