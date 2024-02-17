Popular American Blogger Makes Mumbai-Style Bhel Puri, Leaves Indians Drooling

Eitan Bernath tried his hands at making bhel puri. (Image Credit: Instagram/@eitan)

Bhel puri is a beloved Indian street food snack cherished across the nation. Its preparation involves a delightful medley of puffed rice, diced onions, tomatoes, and potatoes, all combined with various types of chutneys. This street-side delicacy presents a symphony of sweet, sour, tangy, and spicy flavours. Whether savoured as a quick snack or served as a starter, it never fails to impress desi foodies. But have you ever seen an American chef making this Indian snack? If not, Eitan Bernath, renowned for sharing Indian recipes on his Instagram handle, recently posted a video recipe of bhel puri.

Also Read: Watch: German Blogger Makes Vegan Malai Kofta; Indians Worldwide Are Overjoyed

The video begins with the chef adding puffed rice, sev, and boondi to a large bowl. He then proceeds to crush some puris and adds them to the mix. Next, he adds chopped onions, tomatoes, boiled potatoes, cilantro, and green chilies. The chef then heats a pan, roasts some peanuts, and incorporates them into the bhel puri mix. Following that, he sprinkles chaat masala and Kashmiri chilli, giving it all a thorough dry mix. Subsequently, Eitan adds mint and tamarind chutneys, mixing it all again. He also suggests that the mixture should be "wet but not soggy." After preparing the dish, he piles it high on a plate and indulges in the flavourful creation. The text attached to the video reads, "I've been dreaming of the bhel puri I ate in Mumbai on my last trip, so I had to give it a try myself." Take a look:

Also Read: Korean Blogger Travels To India To Enjoy This Desi Drink, Video Goes Viral

After watching Eitan's video, Indian food lovers shared their reactions in the comment section. A user wrote, "That looks like a bomb! Did it feel like you were back in India?" Another one added, "That looks so good!" Someone said, "Wow, that's great! That's my favourite dish, and by the way, I'm missing home. That looks yum," read a comment. A few echoed, "You're phenomenal!"

When was the last time you ate bhel puri? Share with us in the comments!