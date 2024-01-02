Pakistani Influencer Shares Video Of Little Boy Walking A Chained Tiger, Internet Reacts

The viral video shows a young boy trying to walk a tiger.

A video recently shared by Lahore-based influencer Nouman Hassan has caused a stir on social media. The footage shows a young boy confidently walking a tiger around a house, firmly holding the creature's chain. Hassan posted this astonishing video on his Instagram account, and within a mere five days, it has accumulated 36.5 million views and 1.7 million likes.

The viral video shows a young boy trying to walk a tiger. Despite the initially calm demeanour of the big cat, it suddenly snaps at the boy, causing him to become frightened. Swiftly, a man wielding a stick intervenes, issuing a threat to the tiger, which visibly reacts by flinching.

See the video here:

Mr Hassan routinely posts videos of his private collection of animals, including tigers, snakes and crocodiles.

Though he hasn't said anything about the boy, some social media users claimed he is Mr Hassan's nephew.

The now-viral video has sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

A user slammed the video, and called it "ridiculous".

A user wrote, "This is the most idiotic act of human intelligence."

"It is dangerous to be nearby as it is a predator," another user wrote.

Mr Hassan also has lions in his private collection, which he procured from an auction carried out by the Lahore Safari Zoo in August last year. The zoo auctioned off a dozen of lions and tigers to free up space and reduce expenses for meat.

Mr Hassan had said at that time that he bought "two to three lions", adding that the auction was a good way to diversify the gene pool for private collectors who already owned a big cat.

Mr Hassan and other owners of these big cats post their images and videos on social media and rent them out for movies and photoshoots.