Video: Pakistani Influencer Inserts Hand Into Chained Tiger's Mouth, Internet Reacts

In Pakistan, keeping exotic animals, including tigers, as pets is a growing trend, particularly among the wealthy. However, this practice raises serious concerns about animal welfare, public safety, and conservation. Despite Pakistan's Wildlife Protection Laws prohibiting private ownership of exotic animals, enforcement remains lax, allowing the illicit trade to thrive. Recently, a Pakistani digital creator sparked outrage on Instagram, showing a heart-stopping encounter with a chained tiger that many viewers deemed reckless and irresponsible.

The viral clip features Hassan inserting his hand into the tiger's mouth, allegedly to demonstrate their bond. However, the tiger's motionless state has raised concerns that it may have been sedated or restrained, which is unacceptable treatment of a wild animal.

''My Tiger Rocky is Very Friendly,'' reads the caption of the post shared on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Viewers were left appalled, criticising Hassan's actions as irresponsible and potentially harmful to both humans and animals. Many questioned the treatment and living conditions of the tiger, highlighting concerns about animal exploitation. Some emphasised the need for stricter laws and enforcement to protect wildlife from exploitation.

One user wrote, ''No need to do this to gain a few followers.'' Another commented, ''This is what I call stupidity at its peak.''

Earlier, the same content creator was seen riding a massive tiger. The video showed him nonchalantly sitting on the back of the massive tiger, guiding it through an open area. The background also showcased two cages, one confining a lion and the other a lioness, raising additional concerns about the animals' living conditions.

Estimates suggest over 100 tigers are kept as pets in Pakistan, with many smuggled from neighbouring countries or bred in captivity. These captive tigers often face inhumane conditions, inadequate care, and poor living conditions, posing significant risks to their well-being.