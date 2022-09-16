Watch: Ukrainian Soldier Reunites With His Mother After Six Months Of Russian Occupation

The video shows Derhachi District Mayor Vyacheslav Zadorenko embracing his mother.

A Ukrainian mother and son recently reunited after their village was liberated from Russia as part of a counteroffensive from their country's military. Vyacheslav Zadorenko, mayor of the Kharkiv suburb Derhachi, shared the emotional moment on Facebook. In the footage, he was seen hugging his relieved mother in his liberated village of Kozacha, in the Kharkiv region.

"The day I was waiting for more than anything in my life - meeting my dear mother!" Mr Zadorenko wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, the mayor is seen getting out of his car and immediately embracing his mother. The tearful mom, on the other hand, is seen overwhelmed with joy. The tear-jerker video also showed Mr Zadorenko and other Ukrainian soldiers greeting and hugging other residents in the town.

Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 148,000 views and hundreds of comments. "The same disturbing and at the same time the most joyful, the most pleasant moments," wrote one user. "I can't find the words, emotions are overwhelming, just crying," added another.

Meanwhile, this video comes amid a time when Ukrainian forces have managed to recapture large swaths of territory from Russian control in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine's second-largest city. According to The Guardian, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also informed that troops have so far liberated 8,000 sq km in the northeastern region of Kharkiv in a counteroffensive launched in early September.

"Thank you to everyone who is really ready to fight against Russian terror! We bring victory closer every day," Mr Zelensky said earlier this week.