Watch: Man Tries To Send Kebabs To Space. Then This Happens

A kebab enthusiast in Turkey celebrated the 61st anniversary of the first human space flight by trying to send the cooked meat dish to stratosphere. A video of his celebration has gone viral on the Internet, despite the attempt failing.

The video showed a group of people tying the kebab to a large hot air balloon and releasing it. A camera was placed on the balloon to allow viewers on the ground to get a perspective. It showed the kebab gaining enough altitude and the horizon was clearly visible.

The kebab flew over the landscape, the sea and higher. And then it began descending, finally splashing down into a water body.

The crew behind the attempt then reached the site in a boat and collected the kebab. While the mission failed, the crew cheered the attempt.

A report in Daily Sabah, a Turkish daily, said that Yasar Aydin launched the kebab into the stratosphere on April 12, hours before the Iftar feast. The kebab was placed in a special box meant to withstand the high temperatures in the sky. The box was mounted to a helium balloon and was equipped with cameras and a tracking device. Aydin also added onions and salads.

April 12, 1961, was the day when Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to orbit the Earth. Gagarin, only 27 then, crewed the first human orbital spaceflight named Vostok 1 alone. He entered the history books as the first human to journey into the outer space.