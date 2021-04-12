Must Remain Space Power: Putin On 60th Anniversary Of Gagarin Spaceflight

Vladimir Putin called for Russia to remain a great power in space (File)

President Vladimir Putin called Monday for Russia to remain a great power in space as the country celebrated the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin becoming the first person in orbit.

"In the 21st century, Russia must retain its status as a nuclear and space power," Putin told his cabinet in televised remarks. "We will analyse what needs to be done to strengthen our position in this strategic industry."

