Watch: Toddler Hears A Violin For First Time And His Reaction Is Adorable

A beautiful video of a toddler entranced by the sound of a violin has struck a chord with the Internet. The video, which has gone viral online, shows a young boy mesmerised after hearing a violin for the first time ever. The video was shared on Twitter by his mother Rachel Audrey, where it has collected almost 3 million views.

In the video, the 11-month-old toddler runs towards the violinist as she begins to play. He then proceeds to sit down and look up in awe, completely taken in by her rendition of Elvis Presley's 'Can't Help Falling In Love'.

Then, in a moment too sweet for words, he gets up on his feet and hugs the violinist, a huge smile on his face.

Watch the video below:

My baby's reaction to hearing a violin for the first time... pic.twitter.com/8ndBunAaPq — Rachel (@AudreysMMB) March 28, 2019

The sweet video has left millions around the world smiling at the toddler and his innocent delight in music. Though it was shared on Twitter in March, it recently went viral again after making it to the front page of Reddit, where it has been 'upvoted' thousands of times.

This gives me all the feels! — Ashley Kennedy (@AKennedy61) March 29, 2019

My heart exploded with feels. He knew he wanted to show her that he loved it but didn't have the words... the hug said it all — And So On (@Ndso4th) March 29, 2019

This is just too adorable. https://t.co/ngbW4r7h1R — col (@ColeenBlomkamp) March 30, 2019

