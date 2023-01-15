Watch: Toddler Greets Every Person In The Flight, Internet Goes Aww

The video has amassed over three million views and 53,000 likes.

Videos of kids acting innocently typically draw a lot of attention online. Recently, a cute video of a toddler boarding a plane and greeting everyone has caught the attention of many internet users. They cannot stop gushing over the cute boy. Many people loved the video and it could surely make your Sundays better.

The video was shared by Morissa Schwartz on the microblogging platform. In the video, the little boy is seen walking down the plane aisle. As he passes through every seat, he shakes the hands of every passenger and they greet him with a smile and kindness. The video has been captioned as, "What a friendly soul."

Watch the video here:

What a friendly soul 💕 pic.twitter.com/rVmhHVSSK0 — Morissa Schwartz 📚 (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) January 11, 2023



Since being shared, the video has amassed over three million views and 53,000 likes.

"Look at all the smiling faces this little angel made with just a sweet, earnest effort. We could all learn a lesson here," said a user.

"Awww ! adorable," remarked another person.

A second person commented, "This was me before society messed me up. Now I just scowl or close my eyes."

"It is a time of joy and happiness, a connection that can help build trust, understanding and respect, and can deepen relationships between people. It is a special time that can bring a sense of peace and contentment to those involved," added a user.

One person commented "Look how many smiles he created on that plane!"

Featured Video Of The Day Delhi Man Attacks Neighbour With Acid After Fight Over Dog