Watch: This Woman Met With An Accident Before Wedding, Groom's Heartwarming Gesture Wins Internet

An obstetric physiotherapist named Shatakshi met with a major accident days before her wedding. The woman's journey to recovery and how her partner Prateek constantly supported her throughout is going viral on the internet.

Shatakshi shared her beautiful story on her Instagram handle. She shared a video montage. She shared that after the accident, her partner stayed with her in the ICU and even donated blood for her treatment. She shared that he also visited her in the hospital regularly.

She further shared that two months after the accident, her plaster was taken off and her engagement ceremony took place, which was followed by the wedding. The video also features the groom picking up Shatakshi during the 'phera' ceremony.

While sharing this video on Instagram, Shatakshi wrote, "Hello everyone! We are elated with the love & blessings that you have given us in the previous reel. Here is our story..I hope this is sufficient to reduce the curiosity. Thankyou Shatakshi & Prateek #prateeksha_hui_poori."

Watch the video here:



The video was posted on April 20 and so far it has gathered more than 55,000 views on Instagram. Commenting on it, a user wrote, "You both are an inspiration for today's generation, congratulations both of you."

Another user wrote, "Always supa proud of you Prateek bhaiya. You are an amazing human being from our school days till now. More power to you bhaiya, and bhabhi welcome to the clan."

"Great Blessed Beautiful Powerful Wedding," the third user wrote.

" have been following you for so long, surprised to know you got married to my fellow research scholar from NITRR. Prateek and I enrolled in PhD in the same batch. Congratulations on the new journey," the fourth user commented.