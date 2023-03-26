Watch: This Manager Is Beating Monday Blues With A 'Naatu Naatu' Twist

"Keeping it real on Monday," the caption of the video read.

RRR's "Naatu Naatu" conquered the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles by winning the Best Original Song award. And since then, the world has been hooked on the foot-tapping track. From celebrities including Virat Kohli to German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann, everyone has been following the footsteps of actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Now, a manager decided to beat the Monday blues by teaching his team the steps of Naatu Naatu. The video of their performances is now going viral.

The video opens with the manager trying to teach his team members the dance moves of the famous track. The team tries to match his steps with him. "Keeping it real on Monday," the caption of the video read.

Watch the video here:

The social media users were highly impressed by the performance and raked up many views online. A user commented, "Office ho toh aisa (I wish more offices were like this).”

Another user asked, "Is there a vacancy?"

The video received a string of fire and heart-eyed emojis.

Earlier, a US teen danced to the electrifying song. US teen named Olga Manassyan shared a video on Instagram acing the hook step of the infectious track.

In the video, the teen can be seen dancing to the track on a basketball court amid rainfall. Ms Manassyan perfectly aces the steps.

Ever since its release, social media is full of videos and performing to the hit number.