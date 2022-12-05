Watch: This Football Street In Kolkata Captures Real Vibe Of The World Cup

The video has accumulated more than 2 million views on Instagram

From young to old, everyone is talking about the ongoing Football World Cup. The passion for the once-in-four-years World Cup has taken this football-crazy city by storm. A street in Kolkata named, 'FIFA Gully' is full of graffiti, energy and enthusiasm and it perfectly captures the real vibe of the football world cup. In a video shared by photographer Sattam Bandyopadhyay, the street has beautiful murals painted on the walls and popular flags from the teams. Well, it's evident that the fervour for the World Cup is stronger in Kolkata.

The video shows children dressed in jerseys and posters of popular football players including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to India's Sunil Chettri. The street is located near the Girish Park metro station, just opposite Ramjoy Seal Sishu Pathshala.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "It is located near Girish Park metro station, just opposite to Ramjoy Seal Sishu Pathshala. The FIFA Gully of Kolkata. An amazing and exciting place with full of graffitis, energy and enthusiasm. And still more paintings and decorations are being added, so you may find new surprising elements if you go there! Highly instagrammable location for current vibes."

The video has accumulated more than 2 million views on Instagram with over 2 lakh likes. A user commented, "This can only happen in Kolkata." Another user wrote, "I really wish there were enough help from authorities and govt for football like cricket....one day one day."

"Kolkata and football feel like they're made for each other," the fourth user expressed.

"Football is the no 1 sports in the world I hope india play fifa 2026," the fifth user commented.

