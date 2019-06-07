Watch: This Circus Uses 3D Holograms Instead Of Animals To Fight Cruelty

A 3D elephant hologram during a circus act.

Traditionally, circuses have used animals like lions, tigers and elephants to perform tricks and acts. Recently, however, there has been a growing call for boycott of circuses that use animals in their acts. Countries like the Netherlands, Ireland and Mexico have even banned the use of animals in circus acts. This is due to growing concerns about the ethics of confining and training wild animals to perform unnatural tricks. Now, a circus in Germany has taken an innovative step to fight animal cruelty. Circus Ronacalli has begun to phase out real animals in their acts, replacing them with beautiful 3D holograms instead.

Circus Roncalli became the first in the world to incorporate 3D holograms of animals in their show. It has partnered with Bluebox and Optoma to create magnificent projections that recreate acts that one might see in a traditional circus.

A video by Optoma gives us a glimpse of this innovative new circus. Take a look:

"Unfortunately, the 'old' circus has gotten a bit dusty, but this is how the circus can remain alive," German TV anchor Max Schautzer said in the Optoma video.

The unique concept of using 3D holograms in circus acts - along with the stunning video to prove that it works - has created waves online. Many have applauded Circus Roncalli, which was started in 1976, for keeping up with the times and refusing to use animals in their acts. Others have praised their humane gesture of not using live animals and called the 3D projections "magical" and "stunning".

What do you think of Circus Roncalli's step to fight animal cruelty? Let us know using the comments section.