Watch: This Cat Who Hates Working Out Is Very Relatable

Meet Cinderblock, a very fat cat who has become a beacon of hope (and a source of amusement) for everyone who hates working out. The 8-year-old cat from Washington took the Internet by storm when, about two weeks ago, a video which shows her 'working out' emerged online.

The video was shared to Facebook by Northshore Veterinary Hospital in Bellingham. According to CNN, Cinderblock's previous owner couldn't take care of her and brought her to the hospital to be euthanised. But Britta Kiffney, a vet at the hospital, said she "couldn't do it."

"I couldn't do it and asked her to relinquish her to me," Ms Kiffney told CNN. "She agreed and was grateful, as she really didn't want to euthanise Cinder but was overwhelmed with the care of her father. So, she is morbidly obese, due to overfeeding by the father."

The staff at the hospital put Cinderblock on a weight reduction programme - but the kitty made her displeasure known. A video of Cinderblock refusing to work out and instead moving an underwater treadmill with her paw has gone massively viral online.

The video has been viewed over 3 million times on Facebook and also been shared on other platforms like Reddit. It has been inundated with thousands of comments from people who found Cinderblock extremely relatable.

"I feel your pain girl! This is how I feel at 5am walking in the rain!" wrote one person. "It's ok kitty, I feel the same way," said another, while a third added: "Her front left leg is going to be so fit!"

Since then, the hospital has also shared other videos of Cinderblock, and it seems like the cat is getting over her aversion to exercise.

She has found many fans online, and a number of people are rooting for her to lose weight.

Ms Kiffney hopes that Cinderblock's viral Internet fame and relatability will help raise awareness about pet obesity. "We are hoping to raise awareness of pet obesity, as nearly 60% of pet cats are either overweight or obese," she says.

