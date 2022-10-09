Watch: The Internet Is Enamoured With This Calligraphic Handwriting

Picture shows beautiful calligraphic handwriting.

The art of calligraphy demonstrates how skillful a person's handwriting can be. Writing comes to life through calligraphy and captures the mind. Social media users are now fascinated by the art of calligraphy because of a viral video demonstrating someone's nearly flawless handwriting. The video has sparked interest in the calligraphy art form.

The description of the video, which was posted on Twitter by a user by the name of Tansu Yegen on Thursday, reads, "The proof why calligraphy is an art,".

The 27-second clip shows the person writing something on a piece of paper in a calligraphic way. Since calligraphy is a visual art form that is linked to writing, giving the letters a proper design form with a pen, ink, or any other writing instrument, the skill practice is characterised as the art of bringing expressive, harmonic, and artistic shape to signs.

The video has amassed over 5.6 million views and more than 2 lakh likes since it was shared on the internet. Over 32,000 Twitter users have retweeted the post and swamped the post's comment area praising the person's skill.

Giving some ideas to master the skill, one user wrote, "This looks like a needlepoint pen. It depends on the quality of the paper, but with the right amount of pressure at the right time, you get this result. But you can also start to practice calligraphy with a so called brushpen."

"I've tried so often to perfect the art, but unfortunately I fail - but I'll keep trying," a second user said.

Praising the art form, another commented, "Another art form that should be rediscovered and reintroduced to culture."



