Watch: Surprise Dance Performance By Best Friends Moves Bride To Tears

It's unsaid that your best friend's wedding calls for you to shake a leg and put the dance floor on fire. However, their happiness is multiplied when you plan a surprise for them. That is what happened with this bride who broke into happy tears when her best friends gave a surprise dance performance for her at her Mehandi ceremony.

The video posted by Deepesh Mishra, that's not going viral on Instagram, shows two friends giving an energetic and well-choreographed performance on the tunes of the song 'Mast Kalander' from the movie 'Hey Babyy'.

A third friend joins the duo shaking his leg on yesteryear's hit number. Meanwhile, in the parallel frame, it can be seen that the bride is moved to inconsolable happy tears seeing the performance of her best friends.

The subtitles of the video that's winning hearts online read: "You've successfully surprised your bff"

The caption of the video reads--"If her tears were water, Mumbai would've flooded".

Watch the video here:

The video was posted on December 27, and so far it has collected over 9 lakh views on Instagram. The video has attracted several comments. A user commented, "When she tried to save her mehendi in the end."

Another user wrote, "I want this but then I need at least 3 friends and a groom. Ahh, forget it."

The third user wrote, "So heart touching and warm but I really appreciate the efforts of the other 2 friends. Commendable."

The fourth user wrote, "The best thing I've seen on the Internet today."

"All the friends did an amazing job and this is really cute you guys made my day," expressed the fifth user.

