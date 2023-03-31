Watch: Stunning View Of Northern Lights Seen From International Space Station

he midwest American cities' bright lights can be seen in the video.

One of the most impressive displays in the night sky is the aurora borealis, also referred to as the "northern lights." Many people wait years, or even a lifetime, to witness the northern lights, which is an unforgettable experience. That is most likely the cause of why people are often amazed by the videos and pictures that capture the green light. American space agency NASA recently released a video of the green hues of the northern lights from the International Space Station (ISS).

The space agency took to Instagram to share the green hues of the northern lights dancing across the skies of North America. Furthermore, the Earth's curvature can be seen where the auroras in the atmosphere meet the darkness of space. The midwest American cities' bright lights can be seen as the clip moves southeast across North America.

NASA captioned the post with British rock band Coldplay's song "Yellow" and wrote, "Look how they shine for you."

The space agency also explained the reason behind the beautiful phenomenon. The Sun's activity, such as explosive flares and coronal mass ejections (ejected gas bubbles), causes magnetic disturbances that result in the natural light displays known as auroras. The energetically charged electrons from these occurrences travel to Earth's atmosphere via solar winds. Substorms are produced when these particles enter the magnetosphere, a layer of our atmosphere that shields us from solar and cosmic radiation.

"These fast-moving substorm particles slam into our thin, high atmosphere, colliding with Earth's oxygen and nitrogen particles. As these air particles shed the energy they picked up from the collision, each atom starts to glow in a different colour-causing the brilliant ribbons of light which weave across Earth's northern or southern polar regions," they further added.

Since the magnetosphere is lowest near Earth's poles, auroras are typically more visible there. However, when the Sun releases especially strong solar storms, auroras can be seen further from the poles.

Since being shared yesterday, the video has amassed over 10 lakh likes and 12.3 million views.

"EARTH IS FREAKIN COOL MAN," said a user.

"NASA quoting my favourite band. That was all I needed today. Thank you," said a second person.

Another user said, "I wish I visit pole atleast once in my life time/"

"I love the auroras borealis simply beautiful," said a person.

"I want to go there it's so beautiful," remarked a user.

