Watch: Stranger Buys All Pens From Little Afghan Girl, Internet Likes Her Kindness

A sweet video from troubled Afghanistan has surfaced on social media. It shows a young girl selling pens to support her family. The clip has been shared by Nahira Ziaye, a lawyer, on Twitter.

The video identifies the girl as Zainab. A woman asks her the price of the pen and the little seller says 20 cents. The woman asks her something that brings smile to the girl's face. She asks if she can buy all the pens. The vendor agrees and the woman pays her the money. "You paid me too much," the girl tells her. The woman the pays her a couple of more currency notes, and the girl's face lights up. The young girl gladly walks away when a man tells her to return home and give her mother the money.

The video has been captioned as, "Little Afghan girl in Kabul selling pens to support her family " if I bought them all would you be happy?" She smiled and said yes #Afghanistan." Since being shared, the clip has amassed 6.4 lakh views and over 8,000 likes.

Little Afghan girl in Kabul selling pens to support her family “ if I bought them all would you be happy?” She smiled and said yes #Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/KxqNl4HAc4 — Nahira ziaye (@Nahiraziaye) January 10, 2023

According to various comments on Twitter, the clip was originally shared by Mahnaz Safi on Instagram, four days ago.

"Aw!!! She's so beautiful too. God bless these sweet babies!!!" said one person.

"Lovely gesture. The spring in her step while going tells how happy she is. Bless her"

A third person said, "It gives me teary eyes. I won't ever let my little daughter on the street like that, while she has to do it to support her family. May Allah bless her and her family."

"this is so sad and beautiful at the same time ! Hope things change for the better," said a fourth person.

"Great help for her family , really appreciate your sharing. Her smile shall spread happiness all around," commented another user.

