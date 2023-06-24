Watch: Spanish Man Breaks 100-Metre Sprint Record Wearing High Heels

Christian Roberto Lopez Rodriguez

Running in high heels can be challenging because they can seriously hurt your feet, legs, hips, and low back. However, a man in Spain set a new record for running while wearing heels.

According to the Guinness World Records, Spanish serial record-breaker Christian Roberto Lopez Rodriguez, 34, has set yet another world record, this time for the fastest 100 metres in high heels.

Christian clocked a time of 12.82 seconds, which is only 3.24 seconds slower than Usain Bolt's 100-metre sprint world record!The record was previously held by Germany's André Ortolf, who achieved a time of 14.02 seconds in 2019.

Fortunately, despite the difficulty of running in high heels, Christian was able to complete his magnificent sprint without toppling down.

"The preparation was very exhaustive and specific," Christian said.

"I find it very challenging to be able to run in high heels at high speed. In Spain there are races like this, and they have always gone well for me," he added.

Christian said he attempted this record to prove that Type 1 diabetics such as himself "can do as much or more things than people without diabetes."

The record-keeping organisation further wrote that this isn't the first 100-metre world record that Christian has set. Here's a list of them all, in descending order of speed:

Fastest 100 m blindfolded: 12.45 seconds Fastest 100 m in clogs: 12.58 seconds Fastest 100 m run backwards: 13.17 seconds Fastest 100 m balancing a baseball bat on a finger: 13.83 seconds Fastest 100 m balancing a guitar on a finger: 14.31 seconds Fastest 100 m carrying a waiting service tray: 14.51 seconds Fastest 100 m while balancing a table tennis ball on a bat: 14.69 seconds Fastest 100 m juggling three objects whilst blindfolded: 15.28 seconds Fastest 100 m balancing a pool cue on a finger: 15.32 seconds Fastest 100 m run backwards carrying a 60 lb pack: 23.45 seconds Fastest 100 m backwards on a single leg: 24.76 seconds Fastest 100 m in a sack: 25.96 seconds