BBC Dad Again? Five-Year-Old Interrupts Father's Live TV Interview. Watch

Al Jazeera's own "BBC moment"

Offbeat | | Updated: January 09, 2018 11:34 IST
Daniel Smith-Rowsey was being interviewed on Al Jazeera when his son popped into the frame

Remember professor Robert Kelly whose live interview with BBC was hilariously interrupted by his kids when they casually marched into his office? The video went viral and went down as 2017's most memorable moment.

Looks like history repeated itself on Monday as Al Jazeera News had its own "BBC dad moment".

Daniel Smith-Rowsey, a film historian, was being interviewed on Al Jazeera about sexual harassment and the "Time's Up" protest by celebs at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards when his five year-old popped into the frame. Deja vu?

"Umm, that's my child. Excuse me," the guest nervously tells the anchor with his son grinning over his shoulder.

Luckily, the host doesn't mind the unexpected appearance from the young guest.

"He can come in. It's not a problem, Daniel. We're quite happy to have youngsters on the programme too," host Sohail Rahman assures.

The visibly-pleased boy stays on, proudly flashing his toy car as his dad talks about the protest by Hollywood. He also chimes in with his father on the topic.

"I could be wrong but I think it's going to happen. Right, my little child?" he asks his son.

"Yes!" the boy agrees.

The channel shared the snippet on their Twitter profile, calling it their own "BBC moment".

Watch the delightful clip here:
 
Despite the interruption, the film historian seemed pleased about how it all went
 
Much like BBC dad Robert Kelly, "Al Jazeera dad" Daniel Smith-Rowsey too forgot to lock the door before the interview.

"I saw him coming in and cursed myself for not locking the door,'' he told TODAY.

We certainly aren't complaining.

