BBC Dad Again? Five-Year-Old Interrupts Father's Live TV Interview. Watch

Looks like history repeated itself on Monday as Al Jazeera News had its own "BBC dad moment".
Daniel Smith-Rowsey, a film historian, was being interviewed on Al Jazeera about sexual harassment and the "Time's Up" protest by celebs at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards when his five year-old popped into the frame. Deja vu?
"Umm, that's my child. Excuse me," the guest nervously tells the anchor with his son grinning over his shoulder.
Luckily, the host doesn't mind the unexpected appearance from the young guest.
"He can come in. It's not a problem, Daniel. We're quite happy to have youngsters on the programme too," host Sohail Rahman assures.
The visibly-pleased boy stays on, proudly flashing his toy car as his dad talks about the protest by Hollywood. He also chimes in with his father on the topic.
"I could be wrong but I think it's going to happen. Right, my little child?" he asks his son.
"Yes!" the boy agrees.
The channel shared the snippet on their Twitter profile, calling it their own "BBC moment".
Watch the delightful clip here:
We just had a BBC moment on live TV. pic.twitter.com/HJf3Rsguvk— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 8, 2018
Despite the interruption, the film historian seemed pleased about how it all went
Thank you #Aljazeera. The door was meant to be locked! But perhaps it's good to have some levity in the midst of tackling some serious issues.— Daniel Smith-Rowsey (@smithrowsey) January 8, 2018
And thank you - his mother and I find our little cherub adorable as well. https://t.co/FqumtSY6fy
Much like BBC dad Robert Kelly, "Al Jazeera dad" Daniel Smith-Rowsey too forgot to lock the door before the interview.
CommentsTODAY.
We certainly aren't complaining.
Click for more trending news