Watch: Shocking Moment Road Collapses, Disappears During Floods

A shocking video has captured the moment a road literally collapsed and disappeared into a river during floods in Canada. The incident occurred in the town of Antigonish in Nova Scotia. According to CBC News, it was a section of the Cloverville Road that collapsed on Monday evening as the area experienced heavy rainfall.

A video of the incident was recorded and shared on Twitter by Tareq Hadhad, founder and CEO of Peace by Chocolate, where it has gone massively viral.

"That was really scary, we haven't seen anything like this before. It was absolutely terrifying," Mr Hadhad told CBC News.

"Even if we were late by two hours, and it was dark in the area, it could have been much worse," he said.

The incident raised eyebrows on social media. "Old infrastructure that has long needed replaced," wrote one person in response to the video. "Yikes that is scary," another said.

Canada's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal is looking into the matter.

