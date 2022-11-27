Watch: Schoolchildren Visit Library For The First Time, Internet Calls It ''Heartwarming''

The video shows children entering a library one by one

There is no greater joy than holding a book in your hands and flipping through its pages. We all remember the time when we were children and visited the school library for the first time with our classmates, and were left wonderstruck. One such wholesome video has surfaced on Twitter, showing a group of little students in Karnataka's Bagalkote visiting a rural library for the first time.

Twitter user Uma Mahadevan-Dasgupta posted the video on her personal handle and captioned it as, "Little anganwadi kids on their first visit to the rural library! Video shared by Vimala, PDO Girisagar, Bagalkote.''

In the video, Anganwadi children dressed in school uniforms are seen entering a library one by one. They then take seats on the chairs and excitedly flip through the books, as two teachers supervise them.

In a reply to her own tweet, Mrs. Uma added another video, showing the kids holding the books in their hands and reading with curiosity. In the caption, she wrote, "Learning to hold books in their hands. Many of them are first-generation learners.'' A third picture shows kids looking into the camera and flashing adorable smiles.

Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 11,000 views and close to 670 likes. People loved the video and became nostalgic remembering their childhood days.

One user reacted to the video and said, "I still remember my first accidental entry into a public library in Madurai and being awestruck that I could pick up any expensive illustrated book & sit & read , without money ! That opened the world for me . I hope these tiny tots discover the world too.'' Another wrote, "The Sweetest visuals..heartwarming to see this.'' A third said, "They are very young but someday much later in life, they will fully appreciate this opportunity; for one of the great gifts in life is to be given books and learn to love them.'' "Super cute kids full of curiosity'', another posted.

