Watch: Rare Black Panther Spotted Outside A House In Tamil Nadu, Internet Intrigued

As human populations grow and animal habitats are lost, the number of reported wild animal sightings in and around residential areas has increased in recent times. Wild animals often stray in the cities in search of food or water. In a rare sighting, a Black Panther was recently spotted wandering outside a residence in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, leaving internet users intrigued.

The clip, recorded on a CCTV camera, showed the majestic Black Panther silently entering the premises and passing through the main door of a house. Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on his X account and wrote, ''Imagine somebody visiting you like this. Video from a house in Nilgiris. Do you know where else you can find black Panther?''

Watch the video here:

Imagine somebody visiting you like this. Video from a house in Nilgiris. Do you know where else you can find black Panther ? pic.twitter.com/kCy95CMpTe — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 16, 2024

Internet users were left fascinated with the rare sighting which sparked speculation among residents and wildlife enthusiasts.

One user wrote, ''Black Panthers are so elusive. How it's wandering near a human settlement so freely.'' Another commented, ''Absolutely beautiful beast.''

A third wrote, ''Wow! Enthusiasts spend a lifetime combing jungles to get a glimpse of the Black Panther! And here he is. Roaming casually at this guy's house. Insane, really lucky.''

''Exquisitely dangerous, thank you for sharing Parveen,'' a fourth added. ''Scary and beautiful same at the time,'' yet another stated. A sith joked, ''Bagheera looking for Mowgli.''

According to wildlife experts, a panther is born black due to a genetic mutation. The species became famous through author Rudyard Kipling's famous classic 'The Jungle Book', which had a fictional black panther character named 'Bagheera'. In the book, 'Bagheera' is shown as a friend and protector of a boy named 'Mowgli'.

In India, Black Panthers can be spotted in only a few wildlife destinations. Pench, Tadoba, Kabini, Nagarhole, and Bhadra Tiger Reserve are some of the other places to spot a Black Panther.