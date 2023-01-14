Watch: Prince William's Reaction When Fan Points Out He Is Twinning With Wife Kate Middleton

The Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first public appearance at Royal Liverpool University Hospital since Prince Harry made shocking revelations about his relationship with his brother in his recently published memoir 'Spare.' They were both dressed in dark blue and green outfits. A video showing Prince William making fun of his clothing choices after someone noticed that he and his wife Kate Middleton were dressed alike is making rounds on social media.

Kate wore a navy-blue dress with a black and dark green checkerboard trench coat to the event. A belt and handbag completed her outfit. The Prince chose to dress in a navy blazer, navy trousers, and a green sweater over a light blue shirt. In the video, a woman is seen shaking the Princess's hand. She tells her that she looked "beautiful" as the couple greeted their followers at the hospital. Later she points out that Prince William and Kate were "matching." Prince William agrees and says, "Yes, I know," while making fun of himself and his wife's attire. "There's a slightly alike wardrobe going on this morning," he says. Few seconds into the clip, another fan mentions that the couple's outfits were "coordinated," William laughed and said, "Yes, exactly."

Watch the video below:

When The Princess of Wales gets told she looks beautiful and that she and Prince William are matching 😍



Just look at William's face as he adores his wife 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Of5409f9Cp — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) January 12, 2023

Since being shared the video has amassed 2.8 lakh views and over six thousand likes.

"I love seeing the royal family getting on with all the important work they do. This is what makes the royals popular it is the bright light they shine on important causes," a person said.

"I love they're always matching lately," said a second user.

"Absolutely beautiful," commented another user.

Featured Video Of The Day Fresh Snowfall In Parts Of Himachal Pradesh