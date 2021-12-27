Watch: Pop Singer Bitten By Snake During Music Video Shoot

Singer Maeta was bitten by a snake while filming a music video.

Pop singer Maeta was bitten by a snake while shooting a music video. The musician -- who was signed to Jay Z's label Roc Nation in April this year -- shared footage of the incident on Instagram and Twitter last week, where it has since gone viral.

In the short clip, the 21-year-old was seen lying on a carpet, surrounded by a number of snakes. Dressed in black lace, she was seen smiling before one of the snakes crawled up her chin and bit her. Clearly taken aback, Maeta recoiled in pain and pushed the snake away. "Oh it bit her like this," a person off-camera was heard saying as the singer turned away, evidently in pain.

"What I go through to make videos for y'all," Maeta wrote while sharing the video on Instagram. "Never again," she added while sharing the same clip on Twitter.

The video has been viewed over 4.8 lakh times since being posted on Instagram last week.

According to People Magazine, none of the snakes being used for the music video were venomous. The singer did not receive any other injuries, except for the bite on her chin.

R&B singer Maeta, 21, began posting songs on SoundCloud as a teenager. She rose to prominence earlier this year after being signed to Jay Z's management label Roc Nation and releasing her debut album Habits.