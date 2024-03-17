Watch: Pilot Makes Sweet Announcement During His First Flight With Baby Daughter On Board

Since it was posted on Instagram, the video has over 14 million views.

A Southwest Airlines pilot's sweet gesture with his baby daughter went viral on Instagram. The video shows a pilot named Ben announcing while holding his infant daughter. "Hey everyone, this is your first officer Ben. I'll be taking us up to Denver today," he began the announcement.

"Joined with me is little miss Ellie Rose," the pilot said, bouncing his infant daughter up and down in his arms. "She is my daughter, so this is a very special flight for me. This is her first flight with me as her pilot."

Reassuring any passengers wary of a crying baby, the pilot, clearly a proud dad, revealed Ellie Rose wouldn't be flying solo - her mom was also on board! He chuckled, knowing she wouldn't remember this special flight, but promised "many more memories to come." Though babies can be unpredictable, he playfully assured everyone she's a good traveller "90 per cent of the time."

"The good news is 90 per cent of the time she is very giggly. The bad news is 10 per cent of the time she has some serious pipes," he warned.

"So, I hope you get the 90 per cent and if not... blame her mother," the pilot jokingly added. "Enjoy the flight and we'll see you in Denver."

Since it was posted on Instagram, the video has over 14 million views. In the caption, Southwest Airlines wrote, "We heard you needed an endorphin boost today."

A user commented on the video, "That's about to be the safest flight EVER with daddy's little girl on board."

Another user wrote, "I was on that flight. That was the best baby!!!! She sat across from my daughter and me and was full of smiles. So happy to see this."

"Adorable! Beautiful little girl, beautiful family," the third user wrote.

The fourth user wrote, "Such a proud dad! Good for them!"

"Safest flight they could ever be on," the fifth user remarked.