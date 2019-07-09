Watch: Passersby Lift Minibus To Rescue Woman Pinned Underneath

Bystanders at the scene of an accident rushed forward to resuce the victim.

In a remarkable feat, people passing by the scene of a road accident came together to save the victim by lifting the minibus the was pinning her down. The incident took place in east China's Suqian city and was caught on camera. Footage of the rescue has now gone viral on Chinese social media platforms, where the passersby have been praised for taking timely action.

According to CGTN, the accident occurred on Thursday when a moped rider fell down and got pinned under a minibus. Passersby at the scene rushed forward to help her. The video shows them hoisting the minibus up to pull her out to safety.

Watch the video below:

Many on social media have praised the good Samaritans who stopped and lifted the minibus, thereby saving the woman.

The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries. Thankfully, she managed to escape without any serious injuries.

This is not the first time that bystanders in China have come forward to help accident victims. In 2017, a group of people came together and flipped a car upright after an accident, thus rescuing the driver inside.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability