Watch: Passersby Come Together To Lift Car, Rescue Biker Trapped Under It

Passersby came together to lift a car and help an accident victim.

A heartwarming scene played out in China recently when dozens of passersby rushed to the assistance of a biker trapped underneath a car. A video filmed in the city of Liuzhou in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region last week shows an accident taking place on a busy road.

In the video, a woman riding an electric bike falls down and is run over by a car, becoming trapped underneath it. As the car stops after the accident, dozens of passersby rush to it to lift the vehicle up and help the woman pinned under it. The footage, shared by CGTN on YouTube, shows them working together to lift and tilt the car to rescue the woman trapped beneath it.

According to CGTN, more than 30 Good Samaritans came together to lift the vehicle up. In the video, they are seen gently lifting the biker out from under the car and checking on her too.

Watch the video below:

After being rescued, the woman was rushed to a local hospital. Fortunately, her injuries are not life-threatening.

This is not the first time that kind-hearted passersby in China have lifted heavy vehicles to help victims. In July last year people passing by the scene of a road accident came together to save the victim by lifting the minibus the was pinning her down. The incident took place in east China's Suqian city.