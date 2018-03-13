Watch: Passengers Leap To Safety From Plane's Wing After Emergency Landing

The shocking footage posted on Twitter by passenger Brandon Cox shows passengers leaping to safety from the wing of the plane onto the runway below. Mr Cox estimates it was nearly an eight-foot drop.
"We had landed a bit rough and exited the emergency doors. We ended up exiting on the wing of the plane with no way down but to jump," Mr Cox tells NDTV.
"I was trying to keep people calm... Everyone was trying to assist people and be helpful but many were panicking. I tried to help a lady down and ended up getting pulled down with her so I had to jump down," he adds. "Everyone had to jump down to the runway below."
"It was a very scary situation for everyone," Mr Cox says. "Glad everyone is safe."
A flight to remember. Something I hope I never experience again. You see these things in movies and never expect it to happen to you! Most importantly everyone is safe but man what a scare! @CNN@NBCDFW@CBS@wfaa@PhilthaThrillpic.twitter.com/BvwAqqIOZC— Brandon Cox (@brandoncox91) March 12, 2018
Mr Cox explains that there appeared to be no emergency slide on the plane's wing. "The slides were only at the front and the back of the plane," he says.
But he stresses that the plane's crew was very helpful in trying to keep passengers calm.
A police officer on-board also tweeted praise for the flight attendants.
Just made an emergency landing in Albuquerque. @SouthwestAir flight attendants did a great job!— Maj. Max Geron (@MaxDPD) March 12, 2018
CommentsKRQE.
Most passengers were able to board another plane later that night, according to local news reports.
Click for more trending news