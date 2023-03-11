Watch: 'Pasoori' Singer Ali Sethi Sings Lata Mangeshkar's Song At Pre-Oscars Bash

Celebrities present at the event can be seen enjoying Ali Sethi's performance.

Singer Ali Sethi gained heaps and praise for his hit song "Pasoori". The internet cannot get enough of his performances and the videos go viral almost every time. Now, the 38-year-old Pakistani singer has swept the internet with his soulful performance of "Ye Samaa Samaa Hai Pyar Ka" by Lata Mangeshkar.

The singer was performing at the second annual South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars party ahead of the 94th annual Academy Awards to be held on March 12 in Los Angeles. Celebrities present at the event can be seen enjoying his performance.

The video was shared by the singer himself on social media. He sang the rendition of the melodious track "Ye Samaa Samaa Hai Pyar Ka" from the movie 'Jab Jab Phool Khile'. He also invited Pallavi Sharda, an Australian actress of Indian descent, to come forward. Furthermore, she can be seen grooving to his soulful singing.

"an ekdum-heart-filling night for desi oscar nominees in LA so happy that we are here as our true selves, no longer typecast and overflowing every metric joined here by @noahgeorgeson @djrekha and the ravishing @pallavisharda - aapki kya hee baat hai," he said in the caption.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 2.7 lakh views and 29,000 likes.

Actor Aparshakti Khurrana reacted to the post and left heart emojis in the comments section. Many celebrities also appreciated the singer's performance.

"Magical," said a user.

Another person commented, "An artist breaking the wall of hatred standing between two countries. Lata ji see you Ali."

"Probably the best artist of our time, @alisethiofficial is too good, killing it," said another user.

"Wish I could have been there. Amazing," remarked another person.

"This person is gifted!" said another user.

Priyanka Chopra hosted the pre-Oscars party at Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood. Activist Malala Yousafzai, actor Junior NTR and actress Preity Zinta were among those who attended the party honouring South Asian nominees.

Featured Video Of The Day Rani Mukerji And Kareena Kapoor At Sets Of What Women Want 4