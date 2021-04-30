Watch: Nurse Sings 'You Are Not Alone' To ICU Patients

A nurse sings to patients in the ICU in this heartwarming video

A nurse on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus is earning praise for singing to patients in the intensive care unit in a bid to lift their spirits. The Ottawa Hospital in Canada shared a video of nurse Amy-Lynn Howson standing outside a patient's room in the ICU and singing her song 'You Are Not Alone'. The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows Ms Howson in scrubs and a face mask with a guitar in hand.

"It's the most fulfilling thing I could ever do," she told CityNews Ottawa. "I know they're being allowed to feel something that they need to feel - that they've not been letting themselves process whatever it is they're going through. And I know that I'm doing my job if they're able to have a private moment to feel something and process emotionally what they're going through."

This is Amy-Lynn. An endoscopy nurse at The Ottawa Hospital, who has recently been redeployed to the ICU.

Here she is with a beautiful song for our patients... “You are not alone”.



Thank you for lifting our spirits, Amy-Lynn!

Footage of Ms Howson singing for ICU patients has gone viral on Twitter. It has collected more than 75,000 views and 3,500 'likes'.

"The voice of an angel! Beautiful indeed. Thank you to Amy-Lynn and all the nurses and doctors working tirelessly!" wrote one person in the comments section.

"What a thoughtful, generous and compassionate thing to do!" another said.

"I wrote it about three or four years ago when a friend was struggling with some mental health issues and it reminded me of some of my own struggles," Ms Howson told CTV News.

"I've been helping out in the ICU I noticed how heavy things have been and I saw how lonely the patients were. I thought if I don't do this now, when is there a better time to start bringing comfort to the patients just the way I can," she added.