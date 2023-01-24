Watch: Norwegian Dance Crew Performs On 'Jehda Nasha' In Dubai, Enthralls Audience

The viral dance group recently performed at the Dubai Shopping Festival

Norwegian dance crew, 'The Quick Style', who set the internet ablaze last year with their excellent dancing skills, have been touring different cities across the world. The viral dance group recently performed at the Dubai Shopping Festival and took to Instagram to share a small snippet of their dance, which has gone viral. The video shows the group members grooving to the hit Hindi song 'Jehda Nasha', enthralling the audience.

"GRATEFUL to perform together!" wrote dance group Quick Style along with the video. They also posted two hashtags #mydsf and #mydubai in the video's caption.

Watch the video here:

The video opens to show members of the dance group walking on the streets of Dubai and pumping themselves up before the live performance. The clip then transitions to show them flaunting cool dance moves on the stage. At the end of the video, the boys also did the popular twerking step from 'Kala Chashma' and later bowed down to thank the audience. Their choreography, coordination and overall vibe impressed the audience, who were seen cheering them on and recording the video on their mobile phones.

Internet users also loved the performance and were in awe of their energy and talent. One user who attended the show wrote, "This performance was mind-blowing. The energy, the vibe and u all in black. Absolutely loved it and was so glad I could see it Live. Me and the girls enjoyed it. More power to u guys." Another commented, '' What a beautiful performance of Men In Black!''

Many also requested the dance group to perform in India. ''Habibi come to India,'' wrote a third. Another demanded a full version of the video and wrote, ''We want more videos of the concert.'

Notably, the dance crew members became overnight internet sensations after they grooved to Badshah's 'Kala Chashma' from the movie 'Baar Baar Dekho' at a wedding last year.

