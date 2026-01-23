Watch: Mysterious Dorito-Shaped Aircraft Spotted Over Area 51 Military Base

Scientists and space enthusiasts have been left baffled after spotting a mysterious 'Dorito-shaped' aircraft soaring over the highly classified Area 51 military base in southern Nevada, USA -- a site notorious for conspiracy theories. Backpacker and off-grid videographer Anders Otteson spotted the unidentified aircraft flying above the military site at 3 am local time on January 14.

Otteson said the object appeared to be an "equilateral triangle" shape, which unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) researchers have dubbed the 'Dorito', according to a report in the New York Post. Though the aircraft was triangular in shape, it was noticeably different from the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber that Otteson filmed earlier in the night.

"Are we looking at a classified test flight or run-of-the-mill training sortie? I certainly think we have something interesting here," said Otteson, adding that one of the scanners picked up an unusual pattern made up of code words, bizarrely related to snacks and food.

The YouTuber said 'something interesting' is happening in the airspace around Area 51. He said the aircraft matched the shape of the flight trail seen in 2014 photos showing another triangle-shaped aircraft over Wichita, Kansas, and Amarillo, Texas.

❗️🛸🇺🇸 - New thermal imagery captured by explorer Anders Otteson shows an unidentified triangular aircraft—described as sharply "Dorito-shaped" with a distinct planform, no visible wings, and no standard navigation lights—operating in restricted airspace over the Nevada Test and… pic.twitter.com/vLZhnm1Bwu — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) January 21, 2026

Area 51 And Its Secrets

Last year, photographer Michael Rokita captured a rare sighting of the US Air Force's secretive RAT55 jet flying over Area 51. As per Rokita, the plane performed touch-and-go manoeuvres before landing on runway 32 and taxiing to Hangar 18, the largest hangar in Area 51.

The RAT55 is a highly modified aircraft used to collect radar data on stealthy aircraft in flight, often working in conjunction with other secretive programs. It is known to operate covertly, using the call sign "Sabre 98," and only flies in restricted airspace.

For decades, Area 51 was shrouded in secrecy, with its existence denied by the government. However, in 2013, the US government officially acknowledged the base's existence. Despite this revelation, conspiracy theories surrounding Area 51's alleged connection to extraterrestrial life continue to thrive.