Watch: Mumbai Train Passenger's Mobile Phone Jugaad During Travel Leaves Internet In Splits

A video of a man fixing his mobile phone to the door panel of a local train in Mumbai is going viral on social media. The unusual incident was reported from a Mumbai local train where the commuter was seen standing on the footboard of the train and fixing his phone to the door panel in a bid to enjoy music on his earphones. One of the passengers standing on the opposite platform of the station noticed the man's unique antique and filmed the entire incident on his phone.

"Only in Mumbai," user @_aamchi_mumbai_ wrote on Instagram while sharing the short clip. "Yeh technology Mumbai se bahar nahi jaani chahiye (This technology shouldn't leave Mumbai)," the text on the video read. Interestingly, the clip was uploaded with the trending song 'Moye Moye'.

Watch the video below:

The footage showed the man travelling on the footboard of the train while risking his safety. He made a 'jugaad' to use his mobile phone hands-free during his commute in the crowded public transport, and placed his smartphone next to the second class compartment's door. At the end of the video, as soon as the man realised that he was being filmed, he also posed and waved at the camera.

The clip was shared on the platform just two days back and since then it has accumulated more than 110,000 likes and over 5.5 million views. Internet users were quick to react to the video. While some were worried about the safety of the passenger and his device, others simply flooded the comment section with laughing emojis.

"Mumbai is not for beginners," jokingly wrote one user. "Science is not sciencing after this," hilariously added another.

"What he is doing? Kaha atka Rakha hai mobile. Waha se nahi girega? (Where has he attached his mobile? Won't it fall from there?)" asked a third user. "This is dangerous .. it can result into heavy volt shock due to signal clash," expressed another.

Meanwhile, in another hilarious incident recorded inside a Mumbai local train, a man was addressed as 'uncle' by a co-passenger, who wanted to get off of the train at the next station. However, his hilarious reaction to this went viral on the internet in October. In the clip, a man was seen sitting near the door of a Mumbai local train when another man asked him to move and allow others to get down at the next station.

The passenger said in the video,"Chalo uncle Borivali aagaya khade hoke baith jana wapas (Okay uncle, next station is Borivali, You should stand up and then sit). " However, he received no response from the man. Then, he reiterated his statement. To this, the man responded in a witty manner and said, "Kisko bula raha hai wahi nahi samajh aaraha (Can't understand whom you are addressing)." The passenger added, "Uncle baitha kaun hai (Who's the uncle sitting here?)" In a funny and quirky manner, with a straight face, the man then said, "Uncle kaun hai? (Who's the uncle here?)"

The video was shared by the account Mumbai Matters on X, formerly Twitter.