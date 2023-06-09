Watch: Mumbai Family Rejoices After Son Scores 35% In Class 10 Board Exams

The video was shared by bureaucrat Awanish Sharan

in India, academic success is mostly associated with marks. More so, Indians are obsessed with board exam results and expect their child to secure top scores, as they think high marks guarantee success. The results bring both happiness and disappointment across the country to scores of families.

However, a family in Mumbai broke stereotypes and celebrated their son passing the 10th board exam even when he scored only 35%. The student completed his 10th class from a Marathi medium school and scored 35 marks in all 6 subjects, leading to a 35% score in his SSC exams. Instead of scolding him, or getting angry, the boy's parents were proud and happily displayed his marks. The video has been shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan.

''A class 10th student from Mumbai secured 35% marks in the examination. But instead of being sad or angry, his parents celebrated his success,'' the caption of the video reads when translated from Hindi.

Watch the video here:

Internet users were pleasantly surprised and delighted to watch the parents' heartwarming reaction.

One user wrote, ''Congratulations to the boy for getting through and to the parents for being the parents every student needs.''

Another commented, ''Great initiative. Parents shouldn't pressure their kids to get good grades. They need to stay positive. Parental pressure can often make children prone to stress n anxiety. They r much more likely to become insecure n doubtful of their own potential.''

A third shared a similar experience, and wrote, ''I still remember I scored 46.7% in 10th standard and my mother distributed 1 kg besan laddoos packet to all our neighbors. Thank you mom for always believing in me.''

A fourth added, ''Sure that boy becomes good human being and successful in future because of the support given by parents.''