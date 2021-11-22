Watch: Mumbai Cop Saves Woman Who Slipped Trying To Board Moving Train

RPF Constable Sapna Golkar acted swiftly to rescue a woman who slipped boarding a train

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable acted swiftly to save a woman who slipped and fell while trying to board a moving train in Mumbai. Police constable Sapna Golkar was on duty at Mumbai's Byculla railway station on Sunday night when she saw the commuter lose her balance and fall. Footage shows the alert cop immediately rushing to the woman's aid and pulling her away from the moving train, thereby preventing further injuries. This is the second time in two months that Ms Golkar has saved a passenger

In the video, the 40-year-old woman was dragged by the train for a split second before help arrived. Besides Constable Golkar, a few other people at the platform also rushed to her aid. The commuter, who fell while trying to board a Mumbai local train, was seen getting up after a few moments, apparently not injured seriously.

The video was released on social media by Central Railway yesterday and also shared by the Ministry of Railways today on Twitter. "Commendable work done," the official Twitter account of Central Railways wrote in praise of the constable.

भायखला रेलवे स्टेशन PF-01 पर एक 40 वर्ष महिला करीबन 20:03 बजे चलती लोकल ट्रेन में चढने का प्रयास करते समय संतुलन बिगङने के कारण चलती लोकल से गिरते समय स्टेशन पर तैनात ऑन डियुटी महिला आरक्षक सपना गोलकर द्वारा उक्त महिला यात्री की जान बजाकर सराहनीय कार्य किया गया । @RailMinIndiapic.twitter.com/EqX2vMUu0A — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 21, 2021

The Ministry of Railways, meanwhile, reminded all passengers to not attempt to board trains while they are moving. "You are requested not to attempt to board or alight a moving vehicle, it can be fatal," the ministry wrote in Hindi.

The video has earned Ms Golkar much praise on the microblogging platform.

"Good quick response, god bless that police lady constable," wrote one Twitter user.

"Top class display of alertness and proactiveness shown by the officer," another said.

This is the second time Ms Golkar has been credited for saving a life. Just last month, the RPF constable saved the life of a 50-year-old woman after she slipped while boarding a moving train at Sandherst station.