Watch: Mother Hen Battles A Snake To Protect Her Chicks

A hen protects her chicks in this video going viral online.

There can never be any doubt about the inherent, instinctive abilities of mothers to protect their children. Needless to say, by ‘mothers' we mean not only human beings but the animal and bird kingdoms as well, because the strength and the powers of motherhood are true universally, whether you have two legs or four, or whether you have wings. Protecting their offsprings from even the possibility of danger is a motherly instinct that manifests in a powerful display of fierce motherhood whenever the situation calls for it. A video going viral on Twitter is proof of exactly this universally quality of birth-givers.

This 38-second-long video on Twitter shows a snake approaching a hen and her litter of chicks, possibly with the intention of attacking the newly-hatched birds.

Through the entire length of the video, we see the mother hen putting up an indomitable and brave fight against the snake, furiously flapping her wings and stepping on it with her claws to stop it from slithering towards her hatchlings. There was even a moment when the snake overpowered the mother bird, sliding over her throat and pinning her to the ground, but the hen successfully overcame it and got up, ready to fight again.

She even user her beak to attack the snake, while also scaring it with her wings and her claws. However, the ending of the video is inconclusive, as we are left hanging on whether the chicken could finally save her newborns.

The caption reads, “Mother's love. Love is a stronger emotion than fear.”

mother's love ❤️

- Love is a stronger emotion than fear pic.twitter.com/9sKDkzHo2U — Köksal Akın (@newworlddd555) June 16, 2021

Within 48 hours of being posted, the video has got over 2,200 likes and been retweeted over 1,000 times. It has elicited a range of reactions, ranging from curiosity on whether the mother hen could successfully protect her hatchlings, to marveling at the fierceness with which the bird was fighting the snake.

A Twitter user, asked, “did she save them”.

The question is, did she save them. — Radha (@lemon_meringues) June 16, 2021

Another user said how all mothers would do the same, “no matter the shape [they] come in”.

No matter what it takes to save them.. ❤️ We're all the same, no matter the shape we come in. — Betten (@bettibettsin) June 16, 2021

Gary Crisp made a witty remark on the popular use of the word “chicken” being used synonymously with the idea of cowardice.

Never call a Chicken "Chicken." — Gary Crisp (@garycrisp1943) June 17, 2021

Another user admired the courage displayed by the hen and talked about how mothers would go to any length to save their children.

Never call a Chicken "Chicken." — Gary Crisp (@garycrisp1943) June 17, 2021

One user going by the handle JC Walt made predictions on how the fight between the hen and the snake may have ended.

She will win. And probably eat him. — jc walt (@star2000dancer) June 16, 2021

What did you think of the fight? Let us know in the comments.