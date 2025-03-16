Watch: Monkey Steals Man's Samsung Phone In Vrindavan, Exchanges It For A 'Treat'

Indian cities like Mathura and Vrindavan are no strangers to the infamous "monkey menace." These mischievous primates are known for snatching personal belongings from unsuspecting individuals, often requiring coaxing or bribery to retrieve the stolen items. Recently, a monkey in Vrindavan became the talk of the town after pulling off a daring trade. The mischievous primate exchanged a pricey Samsung S25 Ultra smartphone for a pack of mango drinks, leaving onlookers in stitches.

A viral video shared on Instagram by Karthik Rathoud shows the monkey perched on a balcony, clutching the phone. Below, three men desperately try to negotiate its return, offering multiple packs of Frooti. However, the monkey refuses to budge, seemingly unimpressed by the offers. Just when negotiations appear to be failing, one of the packs lands within the monkey's reach. Seizing the opportunity, the clever primate snatches the drink, returns the phone, and enjoys its reward.

"Samsung S25 Ultra le gaya Vrindavan ka bandar,", the cpation read.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, leaving social media users in stitches. Many have expressed amusement at the monkeys' clever tactics, noting that they've developed a cunning strategy of stealing valuable items like phones and eyeglasses, only to return them in exchange for food. Several people have also shared their own similar encounters with these clever primates.

One user wrote, "At this point, I am convinced they only act as animals intentionally." Another commented, "He knows the barter system."

A third said, "The monkey is living its best life—high-value trades and a free drink." A fourth added, "Imagine explaining to your insurance company that a monkey stole your phone and traded it for a juice box."