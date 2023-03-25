Watch: Men Dance To Shinchan's Title Track At Wedding Function, Internet Is In Splits

The audience is left in splits and also cheers for them.

The memories created at wedding events last a lifetime. The couple's friends and family generally surprise them with lovely performances. Even the bride and groom perform for each other and win over the audience. However, in an interesting turn of events, a group of men danced to the Japanese cartoon Shinchan's Hindi title track at a wedding function. The video of the same is going viral on social media and people can't get enough of it.

The beginning of the video features a group of men and women dancing to the song "Lungi Dance" from the movie Chennai Express. As soon as their performance is over, the ladies leave the stage and the men begin performing to the Hindi theme song for the cartoon show Shinchan. The audience is left in splits and also cheers for them.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by choreographer Bipasha Shah. "When your friends surprise you with something unexpected," reads the caption of the video. Since being uploaded four weeks ago, the clip has amassed over eight lakh views and 79,000 likes.

"Boys can dance on any song," said a user.

"Petition to make this dance compulsory in events," said another person.

"Now, I want to change my friends," added a third person.

A fourth person commented, "When backbenchers are forced to dance."

"That's a perfect performance," said a user.

"Shinchan is love," wrote another person.

Many users also left laughing emojis and heart emojis in the comments section.

