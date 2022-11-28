Watch: Man's Trip To Ladakh With His Dog Is Winning Hearts Online

Posted on November 16, the video is receiving a lot of love on the internet.

A travel influencer, Chow Sureng Rajkonwar travelled from Delhi to Ladakh on a specially customised motorbike. The man took his dog and documented their journey on Instagram. For the trip, Mr Rajkonwar installed a carrier on his bike for his dog, named Bella. He also trained his dog to sit for a longer duration and packed his luggage. The video of their journey is going viral on the internet.

Along with the video, Mr Rajkonwar wrote, "Our Zanskar and Ladakh story in 45 seconds." The video opens with the man travelling with his pet dog to the world's highest motorable road, Ladakh. In the video, Mr Rajkonwar says that riding with a dog from Delhi to Ladakh was not an easy decision, it involved customising the bike for Bella.

The 45-second clip shows the pet-biker pair riding along snow-clad Himalayan ranges and crossing sparkling clean rivers to complete Zanskar and Ladakh circuit. Towards the end of the video, the pair can be seen with the Indian flag at the Umling La, the world's highest motorable road.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted on November 16 and is receiving a lot of love on the internet. It has amassed 1.4 million views on Instagram. A user wrote, "Wow Bella must have enjoyed alot.. heads off to both of you specially Bella. nice to see our Assamese gamusa." Another user commented, "This is awesome. Good luck to you and Bella for more adventures."

"Bella living her best life," the third user wrote. "Oh damn! Inspiring," shared a fourth.

In another video, Mr Rajkonwar revealed that he travelled with his motor-riding club and they also stray dogs on their journey.

